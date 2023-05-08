Home sweet home! Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) has a home fit for a whole family, and it’s clear that her children love their Utah-based house. The reality star shares her three kids, Avalon, Archer and Ace, with husband Antonio “Tony” Padron.

Mykelti is one of Christine Brown and ex-husband Kody Brown’s six kids: Gwendlyn, Paedon, Aspyn, Ysabel and Truely. As a dedicated grandma, the Cooking With Just Christine star loves spending time with her grandchildren whenever she gets the chance. And Christine, of course, visits her daughter to make visits easier on the mom of three.

Since most of Christine’s kids post updates for fans on social media, Mykelti’s Instagram followers have gotten a glimpse into her home life with her children.

In March 2023, the TLC star shared a precious video via Instagram of her eldest daughter, Avalon, pushing one of her baby siblings in a stroller around the house.

“She’s already trying to babysit,” Mykelti captioned the post. “She never will, they’re too close in age. But it’s pretty adorable.”

On another occasion, the Utah resident shared several videos via Instagram featuring memories of her children spending time together.

“All of my babies are getting so big so fast,” Mykelti captioned an Instagram video post in April 2023, featuring a clip of Avalon and the twins laying on a blanket in the living room. “I’m loving being part of all their experiences. Being a mom is so hard and amazing and stressful and rewarding.”

Mykelti’s house is full of memories for her family, especially since she gave birth to Avalon at home in 2021. The birth was featured on season 17 of Sister Wives in the fall of 2022. However, the process wasn’t easy for the mother.

“That cord was wrapped around Avalon three or four times,” Christine explained during a confessional. “She’s been pushing, and the baby keeps on getting yo-yoed back up. But it can’t happen anymore. We can’t get her heartbeat. It’s scary hearing you lose a baby’s heartbeat, it’s terrifying.”

Despite the initial scare, Mykelti was able to give birth to Avalon eventually, and Christine was right there to help.

“So, Avalon Asa Padron is now born, and oh my gosh, she’s beautiful,” the former sister wife said while in tears. “They don’t call it the miracle of life for nothing.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos inside Mykelti’s family home!