Sister Wives star Meri Brown accused Robyn Brown’s friend of publicly sharing information about her alleged catfish cheating scandal.

“During the catfishing situation, there was a friend of Robyn’s at the time that kind of inserted herself,” Meri, 52, said during the Sunday, December 10, episode of Sister Wives: One on One.

She added that the ​friend “was feeding” Robyn, 45, and Kody Brown “information” that made them believe she was “having an affair.”

“Then Robyn would talk to me and I’m like, ‘Robyn, I’ve never met this person,’” the TLC personality recalled.

Robyn then admitted that one of her friends did try to convince her that Meri was having an affair, though denied that she ever had a problem with Kody’s first wife.

While Meri and Kody, 54, faced many problems in their relationship since they tied the knot in 1990, one of their biggest problems began when the mother of one started an online relationship with someone named “Sam,” whom she met on Twitter, in March 2015. They first began flirting publicly via Twitter, and later had private conversations on the phone.

The pair communicated for six months until Meri discovered that her virtual lover was actually a woman named Jackie Overton, who is an infamous online scammer. Jackie later leaked Meri’s messages, including a photo of the reality star seductively posing with a banana, once her online identity was revealed.

The scandal was documented during season 9 of the reality show, where fans watched Meri deal with the aftermath of the betrayal.

“This catfish was just planting things in my head and telling me how horrible my family was and specifically how horrible Kody was,” ​she explained at the time. “That was one of the reasons why I didn’t want him around. I was just angry. I’m just angry at him. I just pushed Kody away. I did. He’s not the one I should’ve pushed away.”

While Kody and Meri stayed together amid the scandal, they ultimately confirmed their split in January.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“We feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the former couple began in a joint statement shared via Instagram on January 10. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Kody and Meri added that they’re “committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family.” Their statement concluded, “We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Before Meri and Kody ended their romantic relationship, Christine Brown announced her split from the patriarch in November 2021 and In Touch exclusively revealed Janelle Brown left Kody in December 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source revealed at the time, adding that the mother of six “outgrew him.”