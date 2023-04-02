Girls’ night out! Sister Wives star Meri Brown enjoyed an 80s-themed “prom” night following her recent split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

The TLC personality, 52, shared an Instagram video on Saturday, April 1, from the fun event, which included gold balloons that read “1980 Prom” and a whole crowd rocking out to a band that performed Def Leppard’s hit single, “Pour Some Sugar on Me.” Meri wore a black long-sleeved top for the fun outing while she danced with a group of pals.

Sister Wives fans took notice of the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner’s new lifestyle following her breakup from Kody, 54. Many took to the comments section of her post to praise Meri for embracing the single life.

“You look so much happier lately, Meri,” one Instagram user wrote. “Yes! Meri out there living her best life,” another chimed in, whereas a third added, “I can’t believe I’m saying this because marriage is everything, but [your] ex-husband did you a favor by going with [Robyn Brown] because you look so happy, and I have never seen you look so happy as you do right now.”

TLC viewers watched season 17 come to a dramatic end following Christine Brown’s departure from the then-plural family. The Cooking With Just Christine star, 50, and the businessman split in November 2021, but their split didn’t unfold on camera until the season premiered in September 2022. In December 2022, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Kody and Janelle Brown had also called it quits on their spiritual marriage. Later that month, fans learned from Meri during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that Kody didn’t “consider [himself] married to Meri.”

“Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me,” the LuLaRoe retailer explained.

One month later, however, the exes broke their silence on their split by sharing a joint statement via their respective Instagram pages.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the statement read, which Meri and Kody shared on January 10. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

Although Kody didn’t include a caption with his post, Meri elaborated on the announcement further in her own caption.

“There is so much more to be told about this story, and I assure you, my truth will be told,” the reality TV star wrote. “But for now, know that there is peace in my heart, and I hold no animosity toward Kody. I am not, and pray that I never will be, in a place where I will enjoy making, or seeing you make, rude and demeaning comments about him. … Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power.”