Sister Wives star Janelle Brown spoke about whether she plans to reconnect with former sister wives Meri Brown or Robyn Brown following her split from Kody Brown.

Janelle, 54, said that she lacks “history” with Meri, 52, and Robyn, 45, and that she never developed an “affinity for them” during a Tuesday, December 26, interview with People.

“And look, we were all part of a family, we all worked hard when we were part of the same family,” she explained to the outlet about her attempts to connect with her former family members. “But now there just isn’t a lot in common.”

During the joint interview, Christine Brown echoed Janelle’s disinterest in staying in touch with her fellow sister wives, saying she hasn’t “really spoken with Robyn or Meri very much” since her November 2021 split from Kody. Meri, however, wasn’t as quick to shut down a potential reconciliation, telling People, “I’m not closing any doors.”

Janelle recently opened up about her regrets from her marriage to Kody — including those involving Robyn, Meri and Christine — during part 1 of the Sister Wives Talk Back special, which aired on December 23.

“There was a lot of things I didn’t pursue, like education opportunities and even setting boundaries in my relationships with my sister wives,” Janelle admitted during the episode. “I was always so afraid to rock the boat.”

On what advice she would give to her younger self, Janelle said, “I think I would have told myself just be brave and rock the boat and have those tough conversations.”

Despite her regrets, Janelle has spoken fondly about her early days with Kody, saying she and her ex-husband built a strong “foundation” ​thanks to their initial friendship. During the show’s Sunday, December 24 Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started episode, Janelle even admitted that she once believed their relationship would continue “until [they] die.”

“Kody and I were always very good friends, so we had a lot of discussion, a lot of companionship,” Janelle said, adding that she “didn’t perceive that changing” early in their marriage.

Janelle joined Kody’s plural family, which already included his first wife, Meri, in 1993. During their nearly three decades of “spiritual marriage,” Janelle and Kody welcomed two additional wives, Christine, 51, and Robyn, and six children together.

Christine became the first of Kody’s three former wives to leave the plural family when the couple split in November 2021. Then, in December 2022, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle and Kody had ended their marriage. The next month, in January, Kody and Meri called it quits, leaving Robyn as Kody’s only remaining wife.