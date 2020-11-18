Miss independent? Sister Wives star Meri Brown hinted she won’t be letting anybody rain on her parade when she shared a quote about finding her own happiness as fans wait to hear if her family’s show will be renewed for season 15.

“Be with someone who makes you happy,” read her Instagram Stories post, with a line crossed through the word “with.” The Flagstaff, Arizona, resident reposted the message from motivational speaker Mel Robbins on Tuesday, November 17, after opening up about her “hard” couple of months.

Courtesy Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri, 49, kept it real with fans while discussing how she has been doing amid the global pandemic after season 14 of the TLC reality series wrapped in April.

“Sometimes days are hard. Sometimes months are hard. Sometimes you just gotta take a break. To breathe. To recharge. To refill your cup so you can give your best,” the mother of one wrote via Instagram. “The last couple months have been this for me. Some days I go to bed at 6 p.m. because I don’t have the energy to function. Some days I’m up till midnight, or one, or two, because my mind won’t stop racing. But I keep going, because that’s what I do. That’s what I always do.”

“Sometimes letting things go is hard,” Meri admitted following her marital drama with husband Kody Brown in the latest episodes. “But I can do hard things! I can do amazing things. I surround myself (as virtual as it must be right now) with my people. The people who see the best in me, the people who want the best for me, the people who support me. I’m grateful for my people.”

Shortly after the first lockdown went into effect in March, Kody, 51, shared how their polygamous brood was coping with the day-to-day changes. The dad of 18 said normal life had “ceased” for his four spouses, Meri, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Christine Brown in an interview with Us Weekly.

Courtesy Robyn Brown/Instagram

“We’ve severed family gatherings completely. I’ve been contacting family by phone. Me and my wives have done a couple of conference calls,” he shared.

Fans are still wondering if the Browns have started building on Coyote Pass as the stunning location is expected to be the site of four homes for each of Kody’s wives. Kody chose that spot because it has “no restrictions and lots of trees.”

In August, Jenelle, 51, offered little insight about their relocation and a potential season 15. “I’m assuming you can’t say too much about whether any movement in building out there has happened, so I’ll just ask if you know when the show is coming back on?” one social media user asked her on Twitter. The mom of six coyly replied, “Stay tuned to @TLC for the news of the new season.”