Candid confessions. Sister Wives star Meri Brown opened up about how “hard” the last “couple months” have been for her in a cryptic message on Wednesday, November 4, amid rumors of her family’s show returning for season 15.

“Sometimes days are hard. Sometimes months are hard. Sometimes you just gotta take a break. To breathe. To recharge. To refill your cup so you can give your best,” the TLC personality, 49, shared about how exhausted she has felt. “Some days I go to bed at 6 p.m. because I don’t have the energy to function.”

Meri admitted she struggles with falling asleep some evenings because her mind won’t stop racing. “But I keep going, because that’s what I do. That’s what I always do,” the mother of one continued next to her selfie tagged in Flagstaff, Arizona.

With Thanksgiving only a few weeks away, the TV star said she is working hard to accept the changes in her life. “They say fall reminds us how beautiful it is to let things go. Sometimes letting things go is hard. But I can do hard things!” she added. “I can do amazing things. I surround myself (as virtual as it must be right now) with my people. The people who see the best in me, the people who want the best for me, the people who support me. I’m grateful for my people.”

Meri concluded her post with a mention of how appreciative she is for her support system amid the pandemic. “I’m grateful for the abundance of positive energy flowing in and around and through me,” she wrote. “This is how I live.”

Season 14 of Sister Wives came to an end in April and fans have been patiently waiting for an update on if the Browns will be returning for another season following the house drama in previous episodes. After debating over whether they should rent or buy their next property, Meri’s husband, Kody Brown, ultimately decided to purchase land in Coyote Pass and build four homes for each of his spouses. As of now, the brood has yet to confirm if they have started building yet.

Viewers have also been curious about Kody’s relationship with Meri after they discussed it being strained by her catfish scandal. The father of 18 said that while the ordeal was part of their “problem,” it was only scratching the surface.

In the April 5 episode, Meri noted she is often asked why she doesn’t leave her longtime love if they aren’t finding happiness with each other. The former Las Vegas, Nevada, resident explained “walking away from Kody” would also mean “walking away from the whole family,” which didn’t sit well with her. Kody, 51, said he also wasn’t interested in throwing in the towel.

“It’s about commitment,” he added. “Why break something up that is fixable?”