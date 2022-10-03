Staying positive. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an inspirational message to fans amid her ongoing drama with husband Kody Brown, captioning a video showing a stunning above-the-clouds view, “What if everything works out…”

“This moment is just a step in the direction of greatness! You have greatness inside of you and your moment of pain, your moment of heartbreak, your moment of challenge, is but a moment,” she continued. “Look within, dig deep if you must, because what you need is there. Chin up, you got this!!”

In a follow-up post, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, offered more inspiring words of advice to her followers, sharing a picture of herself posing in front of rocky desert mountains, beginning her caption with a quote from author Grant Cardone: “There exists only two times for the successful, now and the future. The unsuccessful spend most [of] their time in the past, and regard the future as an opportunity to procrastinate.”

Meri went on to encourage her followers to do “whatever it is” they want to do “now, while you’re thinking about it, when you’re excited about it, when your energy is high!”

“Want to take a trip? Say yes and go plan it! Want to start a business? Take the plunge and do it! Want to start a book club? Grab some friends and get to reading! Whatever it is, big or small, if it’s important to you and you want it, Go For It!!” she added, before concluding her caption with a powerful reminder: “YOU are worth having whatever YOU want in your life.”

The reality star’s message comes amid her ongoing drama with Kody, 53, whom she wed in 1990. Though Meri is Kody’s first wife, the pair legally divorced in 2014 so the salesmen could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopt her three children from a previous relationship. Meri and Kody – who share child Leon Brown together – have remained “spiritually married” since.

During the Sunday, October 2, episode of Sister Wives, Kody called for wives Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown (he and wife Christine Brown split in November 2021) to “conform to patriarchy again” after admitting he was bitter that their family didn’t turn out like he originally “designed.”

“I’m disappointed in how I’ve managed this. I felt like all of your independence was more important [and] in that [thought process] we sort of lost some sort of community,” Kody said. “I guess I’m just sorry we failed.”

Both Meri and Kody have been open about their tumultuous relationship – which ultimately was strained after she was involved in a catfishing scam in 2015 – in recent years.

“Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time. It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into,” Kody told Us Weekly in February 2021.

“Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing. I guess I just have hope for more than that. Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship,” Meri explained in December of the same year. “If I quit and I walk away, then it’s not going to get better. I’m not going anywhere.”