Turning the big 5-0! Sister Wives star Meri Brown reflected on the past decade of her life ahead of her milestone birthday.

“Well, this is it guys, officially the last night of my 40’s!” Meri, 50, captioned a selfie on Friday, January 15. “I’m not freaking out, I’m not sad, I’m not struggling with it, it’s been a good decade!”

The TLC star reflected on the major moments of the past decade, which include watching daughter Mariah Brown complete her undergrad and master’s degrees, find her partner, get engaged, and becoming a dog mom.

“I’ve moved a few times, won a lawsuit, wrote a book, made tons of friends across the country, and started a couple thriving and successful businesses,” the California native continued. “I’ve traveled, a LOT, seen many amazing places across the U.S. and some out of the country too. I’ve made the BEST of friends. I bought my old family home to share with my extended family (25-year dream come true). I’ve sung on a cruise ship. I’ve danced under the stars. I’ve swam [sic] with dolphins. I’ve climbed mountains. I have nothing to complain about, it’s a good life! Can’t wait to see what the next decade brings!”

Meri has also spent the last decade of her life documenting her polygamous lifestyle on TLC with husband Kody Brown and her sister wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. Out of his four wives, Kody, 51, has been married to Meri the longest as they tied the knot on April 19, 1990. Despite facing several ups and downs throughout their marriage — including Meri’s catfish cheating scandal and their legal divorce in 2014 — the couple still remains in a spiritual union.

Several months after celebrating their 30-year wedding anniversary in 2020, the Flagstaff, Arizona resident took to Instagram to address rumors about the status of her relationship with Kody.

“Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man. [blue heart emoji] I don’t owe anyone an explanation but I’ll do it anyway,” Meri wrote via Instagram in December of that year. “I’m well aware that we, as a family, have chosen to put ourselves ‘out there’, which, in turn, brings about all kinds of speculation, commentary, and opinions. But it comes down to this. My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see ‘some’ of, and speculate on. And that’s ok. You do you, boo.

But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”

She went on to explain that while she is a wife, she is also independent and traveled a lot for work before the coronavirus pandemic. She is also a business owner who has multiple friends who are both male and female. “I won’t apologize for that. I’m human. I have feelings. I make mistakes. I rise when I’ve fallen. Sometimes it takes longer than other times to rise. I. Will. Always. Rise. I get angry. I feel peace. I feel pain. I feel joy. I forgive. I love. I’m HUMAN, she continued. “I’m here. I’m committed. I’m not going anywhere. Don’t get your hopes up on that.”