She wouldn‘t miss it! Sister Wives star Meri Brown seemingly reunited with Robyn Brown to celebrate Ariella Mae’s fifth birthday with a unicorn-themed bash on Sunday, January 10.

“Cutie patootie overload here!” gushed Meri, 49, over Robyn, 42, and Kody Brown’s daughter in a loving new message on Instagram. Ariella beamed next to Meri in the shot captured at the soiree complete with confetti-filled balloons.

“She’s spunky, she’s bright, she uses her words like no other 5-year-old I’ve seen, she’ll make you feel like you’re the most special and wanted thing in her world,” the TV star continued. “She’s one of the highest highlights in my world for sure!”

Meri appears to be very close with Robyn and Kody’s little girl, considering she previously shared a portrait taken during their “fun night” together at a campfire in August 2020. The LuLaRoe fashion consultant said she very much enjoyed “listening to her stories about Princess Meri and Princess Ari and their rainbow dresses and matching crowns,” adding, “It’s moments like this that I live for.”

On the other hand, Robyn rarely shares any updates on social media, having last posted about her family drama via Twitter in March 2020 while season 14 was airing. However, she was recently spotted on a rare public outing with her 18-year-old daughter, Aurora, while running some errands in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Fans have sometimes pitted Robyn and Meri against each other because Meri legally divorced Kody in 2014 so he could marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a past marriage, but it appears the family has worked through it.

After more than a year of divorce speculation and relationship drama on TV, Meri shut down split rumors once and for all in a statement on Instagram in December 2020.

“Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner wrote about Kody, 51. “I don’t owe anyone an explanation but I’ll do it anyway.”

“My relationship with him is MY relationship with him. Sure, we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see ‘some’ of, and speculate on. And that’s OK,” Meri continued about their history together. “Here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”