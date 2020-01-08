She’s working on it. Sister Wives star Mariah Brown revealed on Instagram that she’s struggling a little bit these days. She shared a photo of one of her dogs on January 7 and wrote, “My sweet reminder to be easy on myself … Lately, my mental health hasn’t been so great. But I am in search of a therapist, and constantly reminding myself to slow down, and seeking community with my people.”

“I think sometimes mental and physical health feel really separated, but the truth is, they are all one in the same,” Mariah, 24, continued. “I am a whole human being meant to be treated as such. And so are you. What a privilege it is to care for my whole being. Anyway — I hope Koda can be a little reminder for all of us that sometimes running around, getting lots of snuggles, and chilling out are all we need. And maybe sometimes, we need a little bit more than that, too, and it’s a beautiful thing to be able [to] give that to ourselves.”

Courtesy of Mariah Brown/Instagram

Fans in the comments really appreciated the graduate student’s honestly and were clearly rooting for her. “Please be gentle with yourself and take all the snuggles you can get … 💜,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Mariah find your peace within you. In the end, the only person you will live with that matters is you. Find you and follow your heart.”

Kody and Meri Brown‘s daughter is currently studying in Chicago and has alluded to the fact that she’s been struggling pretty recently. She revealed on Instagram on December 23 that she wasn’t heading home to Flagstaff, Arizona, to be with her large family for the holidays and how much it bummed her out. She shared a photo of herself with her fiancée, Audrey Kriss, and wrote, “Feeling extra grateful for this one today. For taking care of me when I’m sick and loving me when I’m a towel and always having the biggest smile on your face.”

“I’ve been struggling a little bit with spending another Christmas away from my given family, but I’m so grateful that Audrey has given me another amazing family that I am so lucky and excited to spend quality time with,” she continued. “Grateful I got a great partner with great parents/family✨✨.” It all worked out in the end, but that doesn’t mean that Mariah isn’t entitled to her feelings.

We hope the Sister Wives star gets any help she needs from therapy or other avenues she follows to work on her mental health and wellbeing.