Sister Wives star Meri Brown reflected on the past year following her split from Kody Brown while on a California getaway.

“Living, laughing, doing, and being. Living my best and fullest life with intention and purpose,” Meri, 52, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 11. “This is me. This is how I choose to live and be. Situations and experiences may cause my life plans to shift.”

While the TLC personality accepted that people “come and go,” she admitted that this past year had been full of moments that caused her to “pause, reflect and pivot.”

“But I’ve recently been feeling a shift as I move forward through it all and toward something … different,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner continued in her caption. “Details of the ‘different’ have yet to fully unveil themselves to me. In due time I’m sure. Until then, the me that I am right now will continue to embrace this beautiful thing called life, and will continue building and creating and serving.”

Meri’s message comes more than seven months after announcing her split from the polygamous patriarch, 45.

In December 2022, viewers first watched as the father of 18 told host Sukanya Krishnan during the Sister Wives: One on One special that he didn’t consider himself married to Meri. The exes decided to “share [their] own truth” about their separation in a joint Instagram post a month later.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Meri and Kody’s statement read in January 2023. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

While Kody left his message without a caption, the mom of one explained in her own post that there was “so much more to be told about this story” and she “wasn’t holding any grudges.”

In addition to Meri, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown also split from the former businessman, leaving “favorite wife” Robyn Brown as the last remaining spouse in Kody’s life.

Since her split from her partner of 25 years, Meri has jet-setted through England and is currently enjoying her time under the California sun. Often giving her followers updates on her life post-split, she recently reflected back on her divorce from the Wyoming native and called its timing “perfect.”

“I have plenty of questions on my own surrounding the whole topic about when and how and why,” she told her followers on June 13. However, Meri detailed a recent epiphany about her previous relationship.

“Right now, I am my very best self and I know that my timing was perfect,” the Sister Wives star continued. “That’s all that matters. So what I’m saying is, if you’re kind of stuck right now and you’re trying to figure out why things are happening, the way that they are happening — just hold on because even if you can’t see it right now, when you look back on it, it’s all gonna make sense.”