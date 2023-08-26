Sister Wives star Meri Brown got in on the laughter as fans mock her ex-husband, Kody Brown, in a hilarious new video.

“Serve Top Ramen and nachos at the haunted mansion,” a fan commented under Meri, 52, and friend Jenn Sullivan’s Instagram Live video on Friday, August 25, leaving Jenn puzzled. “Like as brains? Top Ramen?” the friend questioned, before the TLC star clarified, “I feel like they’re probably making fun of Kody’s hair.”

The two erupted into a fit of laughter as Meri continued, “That’s something that people … People make fun of a lot of us for a lot of things and it’s kind of funny.”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner went on to clarify the timeline of events taking place on the current season of the family’s reality series. “I was just gonna make a comment about how old that episode was … the one that just aired,” she said.

“It was filmed … it was November almost two years ago,” Meri continued, adding that the season takes place over the course of a year, “give or take.” Per Meri’s timeline, the current events playing out on season 18 took place the same month that Christine Brown announced her split from the polygamous patriarch, 54.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine, 51, wrote in a statement via her Instagram account in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Following her split and subsequent move to Salt Lake City, Utah, cracks in Kody’s relationships with Meri and Janelle Brown began to deepen, ultimately leading to both wives leaving the plural family. Both relationships came to an end in December 2022, with In Touch breaking the news of Janelle, 54, and Kody’s split on December 9.

The following month, Meri and Kody released a joint statement confirming the end of their marriage.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” they shared via Instagram. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all the members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

Despite their changing family dynamics, Meri appears to be thriving in this new chapter of life as she calls it “a season of change.”

“A time to look inward, decide what is me now, what is not anymore. A time to cherish the past and the memories it holds, while also letting go and reaching for my future,” she shared earlier this month. “It’s been a time to part ways with all the ‘stuff’ holding me back, holding me down and what is holding on to me. That stuff that doesn’t serve me anymore. Physical stuff, emotional stuff, all the unneeded stuff. A time to shed resentment, pain, hurt, even those same emotions of others that I’ve been carrying, that are not mine to carry.”