Remembering her mom. Sister Wives star Meri Brown penned a touching tribute to her late mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, on the two-year anniversary of her death.

“Two years. Two years since she graced this earth with her beautiful presence. So many things I would have liked to share with her, discuss with her and had her hold my hand and heart through,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 52, captioned a video posted to Instagram and TikTok on Sunday, March 26. “This woman, the woman I am honored and blessed to call Mom, was the epitome of strength, kindness and love. To know her was to love her, and to be loved by her. She will be forever in my heart and the hearts of so many. She will be forever missed.”

Fans flocked to the comment section to share kind words with the TLC personality as she honored her mom. “Bonnie’s heart always shined through on the show. She is missed. Thinking of you!” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “Such beautiful memories and pictures for you Meri, hang on to them and treasure them.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri announced the “unexpected” passing of her mom in a March 2021 Instagram post, telling followers that Bonnie “left us suddenly” and “way too soon” at age 76. Fans had come to know and love the former Lizzie’s innkeeper over the years, as she appeared on Sister Wives multiple times throughout the long-running series.

The reality star’s tribute comes less than three months after she and ex Kody Brown confirmed their split in a statement posted to Instagram. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the post read in part.

Kody, 54, and Meri legally wed in 1990 before divorcing in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn Brown in order to adopt her three kids from a previous marriage. Meri remained spiritually married to the Wyoming native; however, fans watched their tumultuous relationship play out onscreen for years before they finally called it quits.