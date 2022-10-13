Sister Wives star Meri Brown manages a bed-and-breakfast in Parowan, Utah, but some fans have speculated whether Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is haunted.

Since the LuLaRoe retailer is open to fan questions from time to time, a few have asked her whether the small inn has any supernatural visitors.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the spooky details!

Is Meri Brown’s Bed-and-Breakfast Haunted?

In February 2022, a social media user commented under one of Meri’s Instagram posts and asked, “Do you have any ghosts at Lizzie’s?”

“I’ve been told we have friendly family member ghosts, although I haven’t ever seen them,” the TLC personality wrote in response to the fan.

When Did Meri Brown Buy Lizzie’s Heritage Inn?

Although she officially purchased the bed-and-breakfast in late 2017, Sister Wives fans didn’t learn about it until January 2018.

“This is the home that my grandma grew up in,” Meri told sister wives Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown and now-former sister wife Christine Brown during an episode at the time. “I’ve always wanted to have it back in the family. It was built in 1870.”

Meri’s late mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, originally managed the inn until she died in March 2021. Following her death, Meri temporarily closed down the bed-and-breakfast. Two months later, she reopened it and revealed she was anxious about taking over the business but wanted others to experience the “spirit” behind the inn.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“After being closed for two months since the passing of my sweet mom, today we welcome our first guests to the B&B and are back open for business,” Meri wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in June 2021. “I’m nervous about doing this. She had it so dialed in and knew the drill. Yet, I’m excited to once again share the history and beauty of this home and the spirit within it’s [sic] walls.”

Bonnie’s passing was documented in a September 2022 episode of the TLC reality TV series, which Meri addressed in an Instagram post that month as she emphasized her late mom’s dedication to managing the inn.

“I only hope to carry that spirit with me as I continue with future plans for the b&b, making everyone who enters feel welcome, loved, special and worthy, just like my mom would have done,” she concluded.

Meri Brown Launches a Pricey Inn Retreat

Meri faced backlash from fans in October 2022 when they noticed she was charging sky-high prices for a four-day retreat at her Utah bed-and-breakfast.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn website explained that there was a $4,5000 package that included four days and three nights with three meals per day, two to five activities, nighttime fire pit hangouts, transportation and a chance to meet Meri. The higher priced packages ranged from $6,000 to $6,400, which offered a private room at the inn and more time to spend with the reality star.

After breaking down the prices for the retreat in a Facebook video that month, multiple fans shared their thoughts in the comments section and slammed her for the costly offering.

“Yikes, I can go to Disney World at that price,” one person wrote. “What are you serving for breakfast … gold? 4500.00????” another weighed in, whereas a third directly criticized Meri for the prices, writing, “Wow! That pricing is absolutely insane! You have officially lost my respect. You are using whatever ‘celebrity’ status you have to cheat people out of a ton of [money].”