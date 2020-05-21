Comfortable in her own skin! Sister Wives star Meri Brown clapped back at a troll criticizing her makeup skills after she shared a new selfie via Instagram on May 20. The TV personality showed off her glam while enjoying the great outdoors in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“Please go somewhere that will teach you the proper way,” the social media user wrote, claiming she should get a lesson in applying the products. “You will look more attractive and feel better about everything,” they added.

Meri, 49, exuded major confidence with her response, assuring the person she doesn’t need any tips or tricks to boost her self-esteem. “I feel great about myself, but thanks anyway! [thumbs up emoji],” the star wrote on May 21, garnering support from fans.

“She looks amazing. If you don’t have anything nice to say, say nothing,” one of her followers sweetly chimed in. “I hope someone is really helping you with your meanness. This woman is absolutely gorgeous! Inside and out,” another added.

Season 14 of Sister Wives wrapped back in April, leaving people turning to Meri’s social media page for updates. On May 16, the mother of one explained why she wasn’t in many scenes of her polygamous family’s TLC show this past season.

“Well, ya know, those 17 hours of my life you see out of the year, they’re selective about what they show LOL!” she wrote.

As of late, “normal life has ceased” for Kody Brown’s brood amid the coronavirus outbreak. “We’re all working from home, however, some of us are not able to do necessary travel for work, and some of our entire industries are shut down,” the father of 18 told Us Weekly about how they are holding up in these uncertain times. “Two of my wives run an online business so they are still working remotely but they aren’t able to do some of the in-person tasks they normally do,” he shared.

The reality star and her loved ones have been social distancing and staying in touch regularly via conference calls. More recently, Meri shared an update about her business Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, revealing it’s “only open for essential travelers right now.”

At least she is staying positive!