Sister Wives star Meri Brown claimed that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, wasn’t being truthful when he claimed that he never loved her, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

“I don’t know what to think or feel when Kody sits there saying, ‘Oh, I’m so in love with all of my wives and I’m also in love with Robyn [Brown],’” Meri, 51, said in a teaser clip for the Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started special shared by Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 20.

Meri made the comment after she watched a clip that showed Kody, 54, expressing his love for his three former wives and Robyn, 45, before he legally married the mother of five in 2014.

“So, were you lying then? Or are you lying now?” she continued about Kody’s claims. “In the past couple of years, he’s basically come out and said he never loved Christine. He’s told me he was trying to affirm that he loved me. He was trying to do his duty.”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner then said she believed Kody “did love each of us,” adding, “I personally think that he’s just trying to make it fit his narrative. To justify where he is now.”

The Brown family experienced a major change when three of Kody’s four wives left him. Christine, 51, was the first to end their spiritual marriage in November 2021, while In Touch exclusively revealed his split from Janelle, 54, in December 2022. The drama continued when Meri alluded to their separation in December 2022 and later confirmed they called it quits in January.

As their breakups played out on the TLC show, Kody made several comments that he was only ever in love with Robyn. He even claimed he “was choosing to love my wives” but wasn’t in love with them during a season 18 episode.

Meri wasn’t the only one of his former wives to note that Kody has seemingly changed his tune. “The guy that I see in these early clips is who he was,” Janelle said in the teaser clip. “I didn’t feel like I wasn’t loved.”

Christine also agreed and insisted that she “wouldn’t have married him” if she didn’t think he loved her. “I thought he loved me, and he was in love with me in the beginning of our marriage and even at this point when he was courting Robyn, dating Robyn,” the Cooking With Just Christine host said. “I felt like he loved me.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While Kody’s exes believe that he did love them at some point, the women all seem to be in happy places following their splits. Christine even found love with David Woolley, whom she married in October.

She has never been shy when it comes to gushing about David, 59, while Christine recently called him the “love of [her] life” and “soulmate” during the December 10 episode of Sister Wives: One on One.

Sister Wives Look Back: How It Started airs on TLC Sunday, December 24, at 10 p.m. ET.