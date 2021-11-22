Sister Wives Maddie Reveals Thanksgiving Plans Amid Christine Kody Split

Sister Wives star Maddie Brush (née Brown) revealed she will be spending Thanksgiving with her mother, Janelle Brown, in North Carolina following news of Kody and Christine Brown’s split.

“Are you cooking?” one fan asked the mom of two, 26, who shares kids Axel and Evangalynn (a.k.a. Evie) with husband Caleb Brush, in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, November 21.

Courtesy Maddie Brown/Instagram

“Yes!” Maddie replied about her holiday plans, adding, “My mom is coming into town, and we are cooking our meal together with some friends!”

Over the summer, Maddie and Caleb purchased a stunning house in the state more than two years after relocating from Flagstaff, Arizona, to the east coast.

“Well North Carolina, it looks like we are staying!” she captioned a series of photos in July 2021, announcing they said “yes” to the address. “Feeling so blessed and excited!”

Caleb and Maddie previously relocated to North Carolina because he got a full-time job there, and in recent months, Christine’s 18-year-old daughter, Ysabel, has been living with their family of four so she can attend a nearby college.

Given that it only appears to be Janelle, 52, visiting the Brush family soon, fans are curious about Kody’s plans for Thanksgiving.

Christine announced she was leaving her longtime spouse, 52, following 27 years of marriage in a statement on November 2, two weeks after In Touch confirmed she had sold her Flagstaff property and moved into a duplex in the city of Murray, Utah. Kody, for his part, said her decision to move on came with a “great deal of sadness,” vowing to continue being great coparents going forward in his own statement.

Christine was the third wife to join the polygamous Brown family and she and Kody had been spiritually wed since March 1994. The former couple share five daughters, Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely, as well as a son, Paedon.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram; Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

On the season 16 premiere of Sister Wives, which aired on Sunday, November 22, the reality TV brood argued over the building plans on their new Coyote Pass land with tensions reaching a boiling point amid Christine’s hopes to leave Arizona.

“Honestly, I’m not excited to move onto this property,” Christine vented at the time. “But we are [doing it], so I’d like to be excited about this property. I just have to talk myself into staying constantly now instead of just walking away.”

“None of my kids are going to stay in Flagstaff. They’ve all expressed no desire to live here whatsoever,” she added while talking to the TLC cameras. “They’re all going to settle in Utah, ironically enough.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.