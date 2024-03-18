Sister Wives star Maddie Brush (née Brown) reveals how she’s coping two weeks after the death of her brother Robert Garrison Brown by suicide.

“I shared with a friend, who has also been intimately touched by the tragedy of suicide, how surreal it feels to step back into the rhythm of ‘normal life,’” Maddie, 28, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 18. “Observing others engaged in their everyday routines while my mind remains consumed with thoughts of Garrison.” She acknowledged that the shadow of such a loss lingers for months. “Though I am not naive to the fact of returning to what once was ‘normal’ won’t be happening. I find myself prepared to start getting back into this new normalcy.”

In a video clip, the reality TV alum opened up about the importance of mental health and her vow to bring awareness to the subject. “It wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had. It was mental health and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I am blue in the face because I don’t think it’s talked about enough,” the mom of three told her followers. Maddie went on to slam filters on social media and promised to be “more authentic” online.

“It’s a highlight reel and that was something that me and Garrison talked a lot about,” the Sister Wives star continued. “I know my other siblings and my mom expressed this, that Garrison used to feel like he wasn’t doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media.”

Maddie’s younger brother Garrison was found dead on March 5 in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was discovered by his younger brother Gabriel Brown after their mother, Janelle Brown, asked Gabe to check on Garrison after he stopped texting her the previous evening.

Garrison was 25 years old at the time of his death and was still estranged from his father, Kody Brown, according to a police report obtained by In Touch. Still, the father of 18 banded together with his ex-wife, 54, to later release a joint statement confirming the death of their son.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes wrote in a joint post on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The entire family reunited for the first time “in years” for Garrison’s funeral on March 9, according to Mykelti Brown.

“Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” she told her followers via Patreon, before revealing they had plans for a family reunion to honor their brother in the upcoming months. “The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad cause he’s in a better place. Of course, I hope he’s in a better place.”