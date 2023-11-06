Sister Wives star Kody Brown reflected on what it would take to reconcile with Janelle Brown before they officially called it quits.

“I asked Janelle once, ‘What is it? Why can’t we reconcile? Let’s try and reconcile. Why can’t we?’” Kody, 54, said in a confessional during the Sunday, November 5, episode after he visited Janelle’s new apartment. “[She says], ‘Well, I don’t know what your relationship with Robyn [Brown] and Meri [Brown] are, but I’m just not interested in being involved with those people.’ And that’s sad. Because that’s the deal we made about plural marriage.”

The father of 18 went on to admit that “it’s sad” how his marriage to Janelle, 54, has “unwound” over time. “I can’t get the puzzle pieces back together,” Kody said. “But I’m gonna ask her again next week if we might be able to reconcile. And it’s painful every time. Maybe I should get more serious about it, but every time, it’s like, ‘Nope.’”

Meanwhile, Janelle admitted she had no interest trying to maintain healthy relationships with Meri, 52, and Robyn, 45.

“It feels like something he’s trying to use to excuse his behavior,” she said about Kody’s expectations that the women all get along. “‘Why would I want to get back together with you? It’s your fault. You’ll be a bad sister wife. I have to protect Robyn.’ Because he doesn’t have a relationship with Meri.”

Janelle then claimed that Kody hadn’t made it clear that he wanted to fix the problems in their marriage. “He’s never come to me and said, ‘Hey, I love you. I miss you. I wanna get back together,’” she told the cameras. “It’s always about, ‘Don’t you want to get the family back together,’ so that his life can run smoothly again? And I’m done with that, I really am.”

After Kody married Meri in 1990, Janelle joined their plural family in 1993. Christine Brown spiritually wed Kody in 1994, while Robyn joined their family in 2010 and legally married the Brown patriarch in 2014 in order to adopt her children from her previous marriage.

Christine, 51, announced her split from Kody in November 2021. Just more than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed Janelle and Kody called it quits in December 2022. The splits continued when Meri alluded to their separation during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One on One. However, the former couple didn’t confirm they broke up until they issued a joint statement in January.

Prior to Janelle and Kody’s official split, the pair separated following a heated argument. Fans have watched the mother of six weigh the pros and cons of reconciling with Kody, though she didn’t seem hopeful during the October 8 episode.

“Before Kody and I had our big fight, we had reached a point where we weren’t connected and I was very frustrated with him that he wasn’t making an effort to see [daughter] Savanah,” she said in a confessional at the time. “But, on a very superficial level, Kody and I can go and hang out and we can have a great time if I just compartmentalize and put away all the other stuff. So when he called them like, ‘Yeah, hey, it’s better than staying home and watching TV.’”

While she acknowledged that she still cared about Kody, Janelle admitted she didn’t see ​a future with him. “At this point, I really don’t foresee Kody and I working our relationship out,” she said.

“I have to always be open to the possibility that we will somehow be struck by lightning and that it will all be happily ever after,” the reality star continued. “But I’m also a realist and I know that it doesn’t look good.”