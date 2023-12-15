Sister Wives star Robyn Brown revealed that she and her husband, Kody Brown, agreed to certain terms if they choose to end their marriage.

Robyn, 45, explained to People that she and Kody, 54, made “an agreement that if we decide we don’t want to be married anymore, we’re not going to hold each other up.”

However, the reality star assured fans that she likely won’t ever leave the Brown patriarch. “I never thought that I wanted to leave the marriage,” she told the outlet in an interview published on Friday, December 15. “No. I just know how much I love Kody, and I know he is a good guy and he’s doing his best.”

“I can’t imagine any other man being able to go through what he’s going through and still be doing OK, to be going through this much turmoil and stress and heartache and then have it all be on a television show,” Robyn continued, referencing Kody’s splits from Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. “Considering that he’s still in one piece, I feel like that’s a pretty big deal, because I can’t imagine … It’s just a lot.”

Robyn concluded, “And even, it’s a lot for me, and it’s a different situation for him.”

The Brown family underwent a major change when Christine, 51, announced her decision to leave Kody in November 2021. Just more than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle, 54, ended her spiritual marriage to the businessman in December 2022. Soon after, Meri, 52, implied she and Kody called it quits in December 2022 before they confirmed their split in January.

Fans have watched the Brown family members navigate their new dynamic on the reality show, while Kody admitted during the December 10 episode of Sister Wives: One on One that he tried to “punish” himself for his failed marriages.

“I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking at this lover and going, ‘I don’t love you. I’m in love with another woman. I’m in love with a woman that I left because I was too much a piece of ​s–t to manage the relationship,’” the TV personality told host Sukanya Krishnan. “And what it was just anger and I’m embarrassed.”

Kody added that his “demons” lead to “bad behavior” and he ultimately “destroys himself.”

“Christine’s leaving and I’m just angry. So a lot of dark winds were going through me,” he continued. “A lot of devil, a lot of temptation, which would be destructive of my relationship with Robyn.”

The father of 18 then admitted that his intense emotions took a toll on Robyn.

“So I dealt with a lot of anger and she would get frustrated,” Kody said, adding that his anger was a “turn-off” to his last remaining wife. “It was scary. And the dumb thing is — because I’m so honest — I just share everything with her.”

After noting he shared “terrible” and “heartbreaking” information with Robyn, Kody added, “There’s some things in a man’s mind that should never be expressed.”