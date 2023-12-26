Sister Wives star Kody Brown revealed why he didn’t split from ex-wife Christine Brown until she initiated their separation in 2021.

“She called me a coward because I was never willing to break up with her,” Kody, 54, said about Christine, 51, in a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 31, episode of the Sister Wives Look Back: How It’s Going special shared by Us Weekly. “It’s because, well, you’re not really allowed.”

The former couple rewatched a tough conversation they had in 2021 during the upcoming special, in which Christine admitted she no longer wanted to be married to him. At the time, Kody said he was “good with that” and insisted that neither one of them was “a prisoner” in their spiritual marriage.

After he watched the clip, the Brown patriarch revealed he changed his stance about the situation. “I’m the prisoner here,” Kody claimed in the teaser clip. “I can’t just go, ‘Hey, bitch. I’m done with you.’”

“When a polygamist husband goes, ‘Hey, listen, I can’t deal with this woman anymore,’ he goes through the church authority channel,” he explained about his initial reaction, adding that the authority would say they needed to remain married. “Once we’ve committed to marry a woman, the choice is gone.”

Kody then said he was “glad” Christine was “brave enough” to end their marriage. “Because, no, I wasn’t in love with her,” the reality star said. “As much as I tried to love her, it just wasn’t working all the time.”

Meanwhile, Christine said that she viewed the 2021 discussion as their agreement that she could leave him. “That’s the day that I took my power,” she said. “I stopped focusing on him and I started focusing on me and my life and my kids.”

Kody and Christine spiritually wed in 1994, while they welcomed kids Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, throughout their relationship.

The Cooking With Just Christine star announced their split in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

While Kody remained with Robyn Brown following his separations from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, Christine has since found love with David Woolley. After the pair made their romance Instagram official in February, they took a major step in their relationship by getting married in October.

TLC (2)

Despite being happy with David, 60, Christine has made it clear she has no interest in having a relationship with Kody or Robyn, 45.

“I’m not willing to fix it yet,” she said about her strained dynamic with her ex and former sister wife during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special on December 10. “There’s still so much blown out of proportion, comments that are being made that are so outlandish. I am not interested in fixing anything right now. With the kids? Yes. But with Kody and Robyn? No, not yet. No.”