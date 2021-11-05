Kody Brown considers getting his own parcel of land on Coyote Pass on the highly anticipated season 16 premiere of Sister Wives.

“After rejecting Christine’s idea of moving back to Utah, Kody checks in with [wives] Janelle and Robyn,” reads the newly released synopsis for the Sunday, November 21, episode. “Then, Kody says he now wants his own lot on the property, and the family discusses the possibility of spending the holidays apart.”

Instagram

The father of 18 previously said he was in “polygamy hell” during the season 15 finale, explaining that he felt pulled in too many different directions and couldn’t “take it anymore” amid their plans to move away from Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody, 52, and his spouses purchased their Coyote Pass land in 2018 but have yet to break ground after deciding they would build four separate homes instead of living under one roof as a family. Janelle, 52, was the first member of the brood to relocate there in an RV over the summer, however, the mom of six has since returned to Flagstaff for the winter, where she will likely remain over the holidays this year.

Prior to Kody and Christine’s split announcement, In Touch confirmed that she sold her home in Arizona on October 8 and has moved to a duplex in the city of Murray, Utah.

The reality star, 49, revealed she “made the difficult decision” to leave husband Kody after more than two decades together on November 2, adding, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock; Inset Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Kody, himself, said her decision came with “a great deal of sadness” in a separate statement on his Instagram page. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Christine has since confirmed that TLC cameras captured the moments leading up to their breakup and said the new episodes will answer many fan questions.

“Janelle’s kids have strong opinions about Kody’s COVID rules, and Kody makes a surprise visit to Meri’s,” reads the synopsis for episode 2. “Then, Kody organizes an outdoor get-together for the whole family — their first time seeing each other in months.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.