The stars of Sister Wives are spending Christmas apart, as three of Kody Brown‘s four wives have split from the patriarch. In photos shared to Instagram, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown let fans know how they were celebrating the holiday.

Christine, 51, spent her first Christmas as a newlywed, after marrying David Woolley in October. The couple were quietly dating during the holiday season in 2022, but the TLC star didn’t tell fans about their relationship until Valentine’s Day.

Four days prior to Christmas, Christine took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute to her 60-year-old husband. “Happy Birthday David, husband of mine. I love you! This has been an incredible year with you and I’m so excited for all our wonderful memories we will be making together. You’ve blessed my life!” she gushed next to a series of never-before-seen photos of the couple.

While the lovebirds enjoyed Christmas together, they also have large families of their own. Christine and Kody, 54, share six children while David is a father of eight and a grandfather to 10 kids.

Janelle, 54, is extremely close to Christine and many fans expected that they might spend Christmas together. After all, she accompanied her married former sister wife on her honeymoon with David when they took a Plexus cruise to Haiti. Like Christine, Janelle shares six children with Kody, although two of their adult sons are estranged from their father.

However, Janelle spent the holiday with her children and shared a Christmas Eve photo of their activities. “Let the fun begin! Everyone is gathering, all sorts of board and dice games being set up. We will go late in to the evening, tracking Santa for the babies (thanks @noradsanta) and just having fun,” she captioned the snapshot.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Before celebrating the holiday, Janelle showed off her decorated home that featured stockings hung on the wall for all of her children. In the video, the reality star admitted her “guilty pleasure” is Hallmark Christmas movies. “Yep. I’m comfortable owning that,” she revealed.

Meri, 52, got a jump on her Christmas festivities by traveling to Newburg, Oregon, to spend time with close friend and interior designer Blair Struble at his home.

“What a fabulous weekend full of joy and magic! @blairmichael12 and his love of all things Christmas just makes the magic explode! But the goats…. I can’t get enough of these guys! I tell ya, you just can’t help but smile when you’re around them! They truly are joy embodied,” she captioned a series of photos on December 21, including shots of the duo in his decorated house and playing with goats in the backyard.

“And of course, the weekend wouldn’t be complete without Amy and all the ‘belly’ laughs that come so naturally to us! So glad to have you as one of my favorite sidekicks on this life journey! A fabulous weekend indeed!” she added.

As for Kody and Robyn Brown, their plans are likely more secretive, as he hasn’t shared an Instagram post since January 10, when he announced his split from Meri. Robyn, 45, hasn’t posted to Instagram since March 2019, with a slide from the Bible reading, “Let everything you do be done in love.”