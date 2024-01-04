Sister Wives star Kody Brown is hopeful that he can mend fences with ex-wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

“I think it’s time,” Kody, 54, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, January 3.

The Brown patriarch then noted that time has allowed himself time to process the splits. “Just healing in time and getting to a point where you feel forgiveness towards somebody who’s just said bad things about you,” the father of 18 explained. “It’s just moving.”

“What will move us forward will be the grace, the love and the forgiveness,” Kody continued. “The same grace and love that we were giving each other 10 years ago as we’re going through this very difficult process.”

He then looked back on his relationships with Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, and Christine, 51, admitting that they were all in a “very difficult place” about “10 years ago.” However, Kody explained that they were able to work “together with a lot of charity.”

One of the ways they were able to make their marriages work was by acknowledging that they “all have faults” and agreeing “not point them out.”

“We’ve just gone through a period where we weren’t doing that. I think that just moving forward with that is going to be so healing,” the TV personality stated. “I feel like it’s just beginning now, but it’s been a process.”

While dealing with the separations has been difficult, Kody said he has remained strong by ensuring that his “faith” in God has been kept “intact.”

Christine was the first of Kody’s exes to leave him in November 2021. More than one year later, In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle also ended her spiritual marriage to the businessman. The Brown family continued to undergo a major transition when Meri and Kody issued a joint statement confirming their split in January 2023.

Kody’s last remaining marriage is with Robyn Brown, whom he legally married in 2014 in order to adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

The Wyoming native spoke about the healing process just two days after he said he hopes to stay friends with Meri, whom he married in 1990.

“[We] needed to move forward without being in a relationship of marriage,” he told People on Monday, January 1. “But I think the realization of that has brought us to a place where we can be friends again. Meri and I do, I believe, go forward very quickly, I hope, with love and grace, forgiveness and charity to where I want her to feel free to call me if she ever needs anything.”

It appears that Kody isn’t the only Brown family member looking to make amends. Meri previously said she’s open to reconciling with Janelle and Christine despite no longer being sister wives.

“It’s going to take all parties involved, you know what I mean?” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner told People in December 2023, adding it would take a “concerted effort.” However, she said she’s “not closing any doors.”