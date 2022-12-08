Standing her ground. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown said she doesn’t want to be “beaten into submission” by her husband, Kody Brown.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 11, episode shared by People, Janelle, 53, and Kody, 53, argued about how the Brown patriarch’s strict rules surrounding COVID-19 had created tension in their family.

Kody stated he believes that Janelle is “culpable for not having any respect for me about the COVID rules,” which their sons Gabe and Garrison have taken issue with.

“You are asking me to choose between my children and you,” she told her husband.

He went on to claim that Janelle “belittled” what he was trying to accomplish by implementing strict COVID-19 guidelines, adding, “I’m mad as hell because everybody put this s–t on me.”

“When I finally get sick from COVID, that was a death-like experience,” he continued. “I realize that you just can’t run from it by now. I was just trying to protect my family.”

After noting he enforced the rules to “save” his wives and children, Kody slammed his family members for not respecting his wishes. “I was trying to protect [my kids] and I got criticism from you and from my boys. The worst criticism. Zero respect,” the reality star said. “You guys wonder why I’m mad? I’ve gone 18 months being persecuted by my own family for trying to protect them. My heart is broken.”

Meanwhile, Janelle said she views the situation “very differently” and argued it’s not her “fault” they have different opinions on the matter.

“Kody, I was doing what I could,” she replied. “I was walking a line between my adult children and you and everybody else. I was following all the CDC guidelines.”

The mother of six further expressed her frustrations in a confessional, noting that she didn’t feel the need to “defend” herself to Kody over the “same old argument.”

“In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m pretty good. I’m independent, and I’m not going to stand here and be yelled at,” she continued. “I just don’t need it. I don’t deserve it and I don’t need it.”

In addition to Gabe, 21, and Garrison, 24, the couple share kids Logan, 28, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 22, and Savanah, 18. Kody is the father to 18 kids in total with Janelle, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and his ex-wife, Christine Brown.

Kody and Janelle’s heated argument comes amid other problems in their relationship, which has been documented on season 17 of the TLC show.

During the December 4 episode, Janelle admitted to second-guessing their marriage.

“I never thought I’d be in a place where I would be questioning my relationship, but the last few years, I’ve began to wonder if we’re compatible anymore [sic],” the Plexus ambassador said. “Maybe this doesn’t work anymore for me, I don’t know.”

The reality star then explained that she has “made decisions for [herself]” throughout their relationship. “You cannot depend on your husband to meet all of your needs,” Janelle added.