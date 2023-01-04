Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is not feeling ex-husband Kody Brown’s “absence” following their December 2022 split, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Getting used to her new life hasn’t been hard since Kody was hardly around for the last few years,” explains the insider close to Janelle, 53, adding that the mom of six is “not focusing on anger or resentment towards” her ex.

The Utah native’s new chapter as a single woman comes after In Touch exclusively broke the news in December 2022 that the Plexus ambassador ended her spiritual marriage of three decades. An insider told In Touch exclusively at the time that Janelle “outgrew” the Brown family patriarch.

As a single woman for the first time in 30 years, Janelle is “focusing on herself and her kids,” the close source tells In Touch.

TLC viewers noticed the cracks in Janelle and Kody’s marriage forming throughout season 17 of the long-running series, which premiered in September 2022. While Christine Brown’s November 2021 departure from the plural family complicated the Brown’s dynamic, Kody admitted the Cooking With Just Christine star’s exit also affected his relationship with other wives Janelle, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

Just one week after In Touch exclusively revealed Janelle and Kody’s split, Meri, 51, confirmed her breakup from the reality star during part 1 of the Sister Wives: One on One special. During the tell-all, Meri watched a clip of Kody admitting he didn’t consider himself her husband anymore.

“He says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” Meri told host Sukanya Krishnan. “Like, he just made the decision. I’ve never heard him say that to me.”

While Robyn is the only wife Kody has left, she may not be for long. In January 2023, a separate source revealed that the former car salesman is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife following his respective splits.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the insider stated in January 2023. “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives.”

As for Janelle, she recently returned to Flagstaff, Arizona, after spending the holiday season in North Carolina with her daughter Madison Brown and son-in-law Caleb Brush.

“Feels like spring even though it’s [the] end of December … Inches of snow at home in Flagstaff,” Janelle gushed via her Instagram Stories in December 2022. “I have loved being at Maddie’s.”