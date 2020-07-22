Showing love! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gushed over Christine Brown’s new photos with her daughters on Tuesday, July 21. The TLC alum shared portraits including Truely, Gwendlyn and Ysabel in front of a beautiful sunset amid speculation the famous family moved to the Coyote Pass area in Arizona.

“We’re chillin’ at the #flagstaffsnowbowl tonight. Really chillin! It’s cold!!” the TV personality, 48, wrote, seeming hinting they might still be at the original property she purchased upon her move to Flagstaff from Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This is really completely great in every way,” Janelle, 51, kindly replied to her post with a heart-eyes emoji. In the comments, another social media user asked them to give a “house update” and others speculated why they have held off.

“For some reason, I’m not sure they are allowed to talk about it. Maybe if the show wasn’t coming back [on],” one wrote. “We want to know!” another added.

Their husband, Kody Brown, previously chose Coyote Pass over Cottonwood because the land has “no restrictions and lots of trees,” making it an ideal spot to build four homes for each of the reality star’s spouses. Meri Brown fueled rumors construction hadn’t started yet when she shared a photo of sprawling land in May.

On March 25, Christine and Kody celebrated their 26th anniversary. They have been spiritually married since 1994 and share six kids together. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to get creative with their festivities.

“We actually had this great plan to put a door in our house because our whole upstairs is a loft and we haven’t had a door to our bedroom,“ she told Us Weekly. “We went to the hardware store following social distancing rules, of course, but they didn’t have what we were looking for so we had to order it. So we had a Home Depot date.”

Janelle is Kody’s second wife and they also share six children together, having been spiritually married since 1993. Even though there was some family drama going on during season 14, it looks like she’s still got a great bond with Christine!