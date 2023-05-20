Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown reunited for a day full of outdoor adventures in Moab, Utah, after their respective splits from polygamous patriarch Kody Brown.

“In Moab, Utah, today to play with Christine, David, Savanah and some friends,” Janelle, 54, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 20, as she returned from an early morning fitness session. “It’s always a debate for me about getting up early and getting a workout in. Today I kicked my excuses in the butt.”

In another slide, the TLC personality gave fans a look into the fun-filled day as she shared a view of the gorgeous Southern Utah mountain range. “Hard to see but there is still so much snow,” she captioned the pic. “And it’s late May!!”

The group seemed to enjoy a day of riding in David’s off-road vehicle, as Janelle shared a selfie asking, “Is it fun if you have to strap in like this?”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Christine, 51, later gave more insight into the trip as she shared a sweet moment between her fiancé and youngest daughter, Truely Brown.

“One of the reasons I love David so much!” she told her followers. “Truely was stuck on a hill, and he climbed up to help her then patiently taught her how to climb down by herself.”

While Christine is happy in a new relationship with her fiancé, David Woolley, following her November 2021 split from the father of 18, Janelle recently shut down rumors she had a new man in her life after fans believed they spotted a mystery man in a recent Instagram post.

“Janelle is that the new boyfriend hiding?” one fan questioned after the Sister Wives star shared a photo of her RV on May 17, as she prepared the trailer for the summer.

The reality star quickly cleared up the confusion, replying, “Haha no its Gabe. But my children and grandchildren are the true loves of my life.”

Janelle – who shares children Gabe, 21, Garrison, Hunter, Logan, Savanah and Madison with her ex – split from the polygamous patriarch in December 2022. A month after the split, a source later told In Touch that she was not “thinking about or wanting to date anyone at the moment.”

The insider went on to say that the Plexus ambassador is “focusing on herself and her kids” after ending her marriage.

In addition to Janelle and Christine, Meri Brown also split from the Brown family patriarch, leaving Robyn Brown as the only remaining spouse in Kody’s life.