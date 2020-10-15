Moonchild! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown enjoyed a fun-filled evening of stargazing amid rumors of her family’s return to TV for season 15.

“A little blurry as my phone is on slow exposure for the dark. We are tailgating watching Mars rise,” Janelle, 51, captioned the Instagram photo of them parked outside with pizza in tow on Wednesday, October 14.

Courtesy Janelle Brown/Instagram

The TLC alum and her boys had to stay up late to witness the planet in all of its glory, but she confirmed it did not disappoint. “Apparently tonight it’s the brightest it will be during its ‘current close’ pass by Earth. Close being relative of course,” she shared, adding they saw “a beautiful red tint” over the mountain.

Janelle told one fan in the comments that she was hoping to purchase a “good telescope” now that she and her loved ones “live in such a prime stargazing spot.” The clear and dark skies in Arizona have a reputation for some of the best views.

Meanwhile, another social media user wished the Brown brood well and asked if they would be returning to the small screen. “Stay tuned to TLC for updates,” Janelle coyly replied to the speculation. The network has yet to confirm if the series will come back after season 14 wrapped earlier this year.

Courtesy Janelle Brow/Instagram

On October 4, Janelle revealed her eagerness to watch Hallmark’s 40 new Christmas movies of 2020 with her loved ones. “It’s that time of year again! Always so happy to see the new schedule come each year,” the mom of six gushed before revealing the sweet gift fellow sister wife Robyn Brown got her in 2019.

“Robyn got me an apron and socks last year. I’ve already worn them this season,” she shared in a post on Twitter. Prior to that, Janelle uploaded a rare photo of husband Kody Brown and their daughter Savanah as they watched the sunset.

One question remains on fans’ minds as we wait for news on the upcoming season and that is if they have started building on the land they purchased in Coyote Pass. That bit of information is still under wraps for now, but hopefully not much longer!