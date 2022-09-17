Is this a sign? Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a cryptic message about how she “is about to change her life” amid the ongoing drama with husband Kody Brown.

“A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life,” the quote by Coco Chanel read, which the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 16. Next, Meri uploaded “before” and “after” photos of her new hair style, showing off the fresh brunette locks.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Although she only underwent a hair transformation, Meri has been sharing quite a few statements online, which fans think hint toward possible turmoil with Kody, 53. Just one day prior, the LuLaRoe retailer noted that the “most important relationship” is her life is with herself.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“Because YOU should be the most important person in your life,” she captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, September 15. “The most important relationship you have in your life is with yourself! Cheer yourself on! Talk kind to and about yourself! Give yourself pep talks and tell yourself how grateful you are for YOU! Feel secure with yourself and LOVE yourself! Stand up for yourself in truth and love. Value yourself. You are worth it!”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri also took up boxing recently, opening up about how she learned to “fight” for herself because of the sport.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premiered on September 11, and it unraveled the huge changes within the Brown family after Christine Brown announced her split from Kody in November 2021. The original teaser trailer featured the Cooking With Christine star, 50, saying, “I have decided to leave Kody.” Later on in the video, Meri was seen crying at the news of Christine’s departure.

“Christine was more than a sister wife,” she said. “I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years.”

However, the second episode — which airs on Sunday, September 18 — may unveil a different dynamic between Christine and the other sister wives Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown. Although Christine is close with Janelle, 53, she explained a different type of relationship with Meri and Robyn, 43, in a teaser clip for episode 2.

“The relationship, like, how I have with Janelle is probably going to stay like that,” Christine said, before adding, “How not very close I am with Robyn and Meri is gonna stay like that too.”

The now-former sister wife also explained her position in the family now that she isn’t with Kody.

“I know that they’re going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed and [wonder], ‘What does that mean to be a sister wife then? Am I still a sister wife?’” she said during her confessional in the teaser. “And the answer is no. I can’t be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend.”