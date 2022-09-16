Getting real. Sister Wives star Meri Brown reflected on the “most important relationship” in her life amid the family drama with estranged husband Kody Brown during season 17.

“Think about this for a second,” the TLC personality, 51, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 15. “Who is the most important person in your life? Who would you do anything for, drop everything for? Who cheers for you, has your back, gives you all the pep talks? Who makes you feel happy and secure when you’re in their presence? Who would you defend? Who do you value the most? … Did you say YOU?”

Meri continued, “Because YOU should be the most important person in your life. The most important relationship you have in your life is with yourself! Cheer yourself on! Talk kind to and about yourself! Give yourself pep talks and tell yourself how grateful you are for YOU! Feel secure with yourself and LOVE yourself! Stand up for yourself in truth and love. Value yourself. You are worth it!”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner became known for sharing cryptic messages and quotes on social media as the intensity between her, sister wives Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown and Kody, 53, heated up after Christine Brown announced her split from the family patriarch.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

One week before the first episode of season 17 aired, Meri reflected on how she was “living [her] best life while learning, growing and leveling up.” Not only that, but she had also taken up new hobbies, such as boxing.

“I boxed for the first time,” she captioned an Instagram post on August 31, alongside a snapshot of her jabbing a punch bag. “I asked [instructor] Danelle, ‘Are we supposed to be envisioning ‘someone’ while we’re boxing?’ Another tactic or tool some would recommend, but I just wasn’t comfortable with that. She said, ‘No! You’re fighting for yourself!’ Now THAT, I can get behind!”

Although Meri, Janelle, 53, and Robyn, 43, are still seemingly married to Kody, the season 17 premiere revealed a noticeable shift in their family dynamic after Christine, 50, announced her departure from the family.

In one clip from the season teaser trailer, Meri was seen crying over Christine’s decision, noting, “Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years.”

However, Christine didn’t appear to feel the same way in a new teaser for episode 2, which will premiere on Sunday, September 18.

“I know that they’re going to be frustrated and mad and hurt and feel betrayed and [wonder], ‘What does that mean to be a sister wife then? Am I still a sister wife?’” The Cooking With Christine star said in the clip. “And the answer is no. I can’t be their sister wife anymore. I can be their friend.”

She added, “The relationship, like, how I have with Janelle is probably going to stay like that. How not very close I am with Robyn and Meri is gonna stay like that too.”