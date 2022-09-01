Embracing her strength. Sister Wives star Meri Brown opened up about “fighting” for herself while boxing for the first time amid the ongoing family drama with her estranged husband, Kody Brown.

“They say when hosting events, plan something mind blowing, memorable, impactful, because it is in those moments where growth happens, change occurs and lifetime memories are created,” the TLC personality, 51, wrote in a long Instagram caption on Wednesday, August 31.

In her post, Meri included a picture of her jabbing a punch bag, wearing black boxing gloves for her workout and a black T-shirt that read, “Whole Squad Ready.”

“I boxed for the first time,” she continued. “I wasn’t the strongest in the room, the most experienced. I wasn’t even sure what the point was at first. It seems a lot of times, we’re told, dance it out, punch it out, yell it out, to get through tough emotions or situations.”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner then recalled how the host of the boxing business retreat helped her understand the point of the exercise.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

“I asked Danelle, ‘Are we supposed to be envisioning ‘someone’ while we’re boxing?’ Another tactic or tool some would recommend, but I just wasn’t comfortable with that.” Meri wrote. “She said, ‘No! You’re fighting for yourself!’ Now THAT, I can get behind!”

Meri concluded, “I have dreams and plans and goals, and people who have my back, who support and motivate, who handle big things with and for me. I have inner strength and tenacity and confidence to do all the things. I’m open to next steps, next open doors, next massive success. I am limitless! What do you have in YOU? Will you fight for yourself too?”

The LuLaRoe retailer is known for posting cryptic quotes via her Instagram Stories from time to time, but the lengthiness of her recent post spurred countless responses. Upon reading her inspirational reflection, fans flooded the comments section to point out their opinions about her relationship with Kody, 53.

“Girl, love yourself enough to leave that man,” one person wrote. “I thought you were training to beat the crap out of Kody!” another chimed in, whereas a separate user cheekily speculated, “Kody’s face is on that bag.”

Meri’s self-reflection comes less than two weeks before the Sunday, September 11, premiere date of season 17 of Sister Wives. The upcoming season will unravel the dramatic shift that has taken place in the Brown family since Christine Brown announced she was leaving the family patriarch in November 2021.

After legally marrying Meri in 1990, Kody spiritually wed second wife, Janelle Brown, in 1993. One year later, he spiritually married Christine, 50, followed by fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in 2010. In order to adopt Robyn’s children, David, Aurora and Breanna, from a previous marriage, Kody legally divorced Meri so that he could legally wed Robyn. Kody and Meri share one child, Leon Brown, together.

In the explosive trailer, Meri reacted to Christine’s departure in tears, saying, “I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife, I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years.”