Sister Wives stars Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown have been gracing the small screen ever since the popular reality show premiered in 2010, and while fans know all the ins and outs of the Brown brood’s lives, many have been curious about how tall the stars of the long-running series stand. Keep reading to find out their heights.

Meri Brown Height: How Tall Is the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn Owner?

Meri stands around 5-foot-7, according to multiple reports.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner was the first to wed Kody Brown, tying the knot in 1990. The pair legally divorced in 2014 so the Wyoming native could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three kids from a previous relationship, but they remained spiritually married until confirming their split in January 2023.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the former flames wrote in a joint statement posted to Instagram.

Christine Brown Height: How Tall Is the Mom of Six?

Like her former sister wives, the Cooking With Just Christine star is reportedly around 5-foot-7 tall.

Fans saw the drama leading up to Christine and Kody’s split during season 16 of Sister Wives, while season 17 of the TLC series showed the aftermath of their November 2021 breakup, which the mom of six announced in a statement via Instagram.

Janelle Brown Height: How Tall Is She?

The Plexus ambassador reportedly stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, per multiple outlets.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

In Touch exclusively broke the news in December 2022 that Janelle left Kody after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage. During part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that aired in January 2023, the mom of six revealed that she’s “really happy” after ending her relationship with the polygamist patriarch.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle explained during a private interview, noting that she and Kody had been separated for “months” at that point. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. I just mourned that that life was gone. We had a great run.”

Robyn Brown Height: How Tall Is Kody’s Only Wife?

Robyn – who is Kody’s only remaining wife after his three failed marriages with Christine, Janelle and Meri – appears to be the shortest of the wives, standing around 5-foot-6.

Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

While attending an event at the Hard Rock Las Vegas for the hotel’s 25th anniversary in October 2015, the TLC stars posed together for a red carpet photo, which shows how similar the women are in height.

Kody Brown Height: How Tall Is the ‘Sister Wives’ Star?

Kody is the tallest of the bunch, standing around 5-foot-11. Though ex Christine said that she doesn’t think the businessman will look for a new wife after three of his four relationships ended, a source previously told In Touch that the father of 18 is “definitely actively looking” for a new wife to add to the mix.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” explained the insider, adding that he wouldn’t be “happy” with a monogamous marriage to Robyn – who once said she only wanted a plural marriage with Kody.

Continued the insider, “Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of women in this community who would jump at the chance to be one of his wives.”