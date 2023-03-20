Getaway! Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown and her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz, gave fans a glimpse into their cruise vacation together.

The YouTuber, 21, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 19, to share several photos from the trip, which was a celebration for Beatriz’s birthday.

“We’re on a cruise!! I’m taking lots of pictures and videos so i can share our experience in a YouTube video,” she promised in the caption.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s daughter also pointed out that the second photo in the slide – which showed a gorgeous view of the water – is what they “woke up to this morning.”

Gwendlyn and Beatriz took the trip amid their wedding planning process. The couple became engaged in November 2022, while they are planning to tie the knot on July 15, 2023.

The pair announced their engagement by sharing photos from the proposal via Instagram. The snapshots captured Beatriz down on one knee as she asked Gwendlyn to marry her. “I’m engaged!!” the reality star wrote alongside the photos with a diamond ring emoji.

After they celebrated their upcoming wedding with friends and family during an engagement party in February, the TLC personality teased their upcoming nuptials during a March 2023 video. The clip showed her unboxing her Creator Award for reaching 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

“It’s addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I’m getting married soon, I had the name tag, it says ‘For Gwendlyn Queiroz,’” she said as she showed off the award. “That’s who I’m gonna be in like five months – less than five months. It’s coming up.”

While the cruise marks Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s first trip as an engaged couple, they previously went on their first vacation together in June 2022.

“Barely two months into dating and we went on our first trip together to Disneyland woot woot,” Gwendlyn wrote via Instagram alongside photos from their time at the theme park. She also broke down their itinerary, which included a seven hour drive to Anaheim, California, a trip to the beach, experiencing Los Angeles Pride and meeting characters at Disneyland.

While they had fun at Disneyland, Gwendlyn shared that they experienced their “first fight” during the trip. After revealing that the argument was over “an intense game of checkers,” she said that they quickly got over it and continued to enjoy each other’s company.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s cruise vacation.