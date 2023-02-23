Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Meri Brown are all on good terms with Kody Brown and are not suing over the Coyote Pass property despite reports saying otherwise.

A source close to the situation says there is “no truth” to rumors of bad blood between Janelle and Kody specifically, who were spiritually married for nearly 30 years. “They are on amicable terms and so are he and Christine,” the insider continues.

The drama surrounding Coyote Pass, which is located near Flagstaff, Arizona, was a prevalent storyline throughout season 17 of Sister Wives. In 2018, Kody purchased the land for $820,000 with the intention of splitting the property in five parcels for him, his three exes – Meri, 52, confirmed their split in January – his only remaining wife Robyn Brown and their children.

TLC (2)

Though Janelle, 53, lived in an RV on Coyote Pass starting in June 2021, the reality star moved off the property in November that same year. As of February, it appears that no one in the Brown family resides on the property, and it is unclear what Kody, 54, plans on doing with the large plot now that it’s just him and Robyn, 44.

In July 2022, Christine, 50, sold her portion of the land – valued at $213,420 – back to Kody for just $10, per property records obtained by In Touch.

In an October 2022 episode of the long-running TLC series, Meri claimed they haven’t started building on Coyote Pass because “it has to be paid off.”

According to property tax records obtained by In Touch in January, Kody and Robyn still owe a little more than $6,700 ​in total for the year 2022 for four of the ​six parcels on the Arizona property. The couple has already paid off half of the property taxes for three of the parcels; however, payments for those parcels are not counted as late or delinquent until June.

Additionally, one portion of the land – on which they owe roughly $2,350 – is currently delinquent because no taxes ​were paid on the property in 2022.

In Touch exclusively broke the news that the Plexus ambassador ended her relationship with the businessman in December 2022. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a separate source previously told In Touch, adding that the mom of six “outgrew him.”

Their shocking split came a little over a year after Christine announced that she was leaving the polygamous patriarch after more than 27 years of marriage. “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TLC personality wrote in a November 2021 statement posted to Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Kody, Christine, Meri, Janelle and Robyn did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment