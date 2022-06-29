Happy Pride! Leon, Gwendlyn and More ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Who Came Out As LGBTQ+

It’s Pride month, and a few members of the Sister Wives Brown family have come out as LGBTQ+ in recent years — some of whom chose to do so during the month-long celebration!

Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn first introduced her girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz, to the world in May 2022. However, she did not clarify that they were in a relationship until three weeks later when she shared photos from their adorable Disneyland trip.

“Barely two months into dating and we went on our first trip together to Disneyland, woot woot,” she captioned her Instagram carousel post in June 2022, which included snaps of them posing in front of the California Adventure park Ferris wheel and other selfies from inside the theme park.

Gwendlyn then described the duo’s full “itinerary,” which consisted of long drives, Disney character meet-and-greets and attending Los Angeles Pride 2022.

“Day 1 — seven hour drive to Anaheim, California, and sleeping in my car at a Walmart [because] gas already cost us a fortune,” she wrote. “Day 2 — literally no plans at all, so we went to the beach and looked up things to do, and realized it’s June, so we went to L.A. Pride! The spontaneity.”

The reality TV personality also touched on a few minor bumps in the road they experienced, including her “feet were already aching after Pride, but it was so worth it.” Not only that, but the couple apparently experienced a small spat while visiting Mickey Mouse, as Gwendlyn playfully added that they “had [their] first fight at California Adventure over an intense game of checkers.”

Gwendlyn’s followers quickly flooded the comments section of her post in support of her new relationship.

“Sounds like a great time!” one person commented, adding, “Spontaneous things are the best. Also, y’all are so cute. #bipride #pride #loveislove,” whereas another wrote, “Great road trip. Love seeing you happy and full of pride.”

Later that month, Gwendlyn’s older sibling, Leon Brown — who is the child of Kody and wife Meri Brown — came out as transgender in an emotional Instagram post.

“Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s—t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon wrote in June 2022. “So, here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s—t figured out, to let you know that i am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

Leon then recalled the “first time that [they] knew [they weren’t] a girl.”

“I was pretty young [and], unfortunately, I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered [and] restrictive,” they continued. “So, I continued to be socialized as a girl [and] later a woman. And here’s the thing — I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans and unapologetic.”

Scroll through the gallery to see which other Brown family members came out as LGBTQ+!