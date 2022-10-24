Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama.

Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?

Kody did attend Logan and Michelle’s wedding despite his strained relationship with his children.

Instagram account Without A Crystal Ball shared a photo from the ceremony on October 24, which was originally posted by guest Autumn Spicer. In the photo, Kody sat next to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, at the outdoor ceremony. His other wives also appeared to be seated in the same section.

When Did Logan Brown and Michelle Petty Get Married?

Logan and Michelle officially tied the knot on October 22 after getting engaged five years earlier.

“Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night,” Janelle Brown, the groom’s mom, wrote via her Instagram Story on October 23, alongside a photo with her former sister wife, Christine Brown. “Such a beautiful day.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

In a following Instagram Story slide, Janelle shared photos with her six children and Michelle. “My kids. And the new bride and groom,” she wrote. “Some of us are already sweating from the legendary Brown family dancing at events.”

Logan proposed to his longtime girlfriend with a pear-shaped stone back in September 2017.

“Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through,” he explained of his proposal during a confessional on the TLC show. “So, in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado River, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge and then I popped the question!”

The couple previously revealed their plans for a long engagement, noting that they both wanted to finish their Master’s degrees and save money for their wedding. At the time of the proposal, Logan and Michelle had been dating for almost three years and had been friends for five years.

What Is Kody Brown’s Relationship With His Children?

Kody attended the wedding amid his strained relationships with his older children.

While his feuds with sons Garrison Brown and Gabe Brown have been documented on Sister Wives, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch in October that his relationships with his other older kids are “pretty bad.”

“Kody has damaged his adult children’s relationship with him, except for a few,” the source said. “They want him to publicly come out and admit that his behavior has been bad. I don’t see that relationship really fully healing. It’s sad because Kody used to be such a great dad.”

Kody shares 18 kids with his three wives and ex-wife, Christine.

The insider added that the Brown patriarch isn’t in contact with most of his older children except for Mykelti Brown, whom he shares with Christine.

“I know he’s gone and visited her several times. She doesn’t really care or get involved with the drama – she’s not into drama,” the source explained. “She wants her kids to know the family and she hasn’t had a problem with Robyn. For the others, he hasn’t put in the effort. It’s not because he doesn’t love them; it’s because he’s a narcissist and when he starts feeling attacked, he retreats.”