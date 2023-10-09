Sister Wives star Christine Brown is officially married to her new love, David Woolley, and he seemingly shaded her ex-husband, Kody Brown, during their Utah nuptials.

“I’m really very lucky, and very happy that someone let her go, because she’s a unicorn,” David, 59, told People seemingly about his wife’s ex, 54, following the October 7 ceremony. “After my wife passed away, I dated, and I just could never find somebody. I knew Christine was ‘the one.’”

Christine, 51, and David tied the knot in Moab, Utah, in front of 330 guests on October 7. The couple — who first met on a dating website in 2022 — exchanged vows under a floral arch in front of the Colorado River with a goal to make it as “family orientated as possible.”

“It’s a ​​fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have,” the mom of six — who walked down the aisle with her son, Paedon Brown, and her father — told the publication. “I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

While Christine’s former sister wife Janelle Brown was in attendance for the gorgeous nuptials, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown, along with the father of 18 were noticeably missing.

Christine first revealed that she was dating the David Woolley Drywall owner in February, just one week after reaching out to her followers for advice on tackling the online dating world.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” the Cooking With Just Christine star wrote alongside a series of photos from a January getaway. “Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!”

Their relationship progressed quickly, with Christine announcing that she found the “love of her life” just two months later.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” she captioned a loved-up photo with her future spouse on April 13. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” she added, with the hashtags “new world,” “soulmates,” and “love of my life.”

That same day, David shared the big news to his own profile calling his bride, “My queen.” “Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you [sic],” he wrote. “You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met.”

The pair will be blending their families together as David is a father of eight, who was previously married before his wife died in 2012.

Meanwhile, Christine was previously spiritually married to the polygamous patriarch before announcing their split in November 2021. The former couple welcomed six children during their nearly 25-year marriage: daughters Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely, and son Paedon, 25.