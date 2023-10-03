Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown celebrated her new family members as her mother, Christine Brown, prepares to marry David Woolley.

Gwendlyn took to Instagram to share photos from a girls’ day with her sisters Mykelti Brown, Aspyn Brown and Ysabel Brown, as well as David’s daughters Kati and Raegan.

“Sisters,” the TLC personality captioned the sweet post, which also included a photo of her hugging Ysabel, 20.

Shortly after Gwendlyn shared the photos, several fans rushed to the comments section to note how much they love that Christine, 51, and David’s kids are embracing their blended family. “I love seeing the relationship you and your sisters share,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “Sisters share a soul.”

In addition to Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Mykelti, 27, and Aspyn, 28, Christine also shares son Paedon and daughter Truely with her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

The mother of six announced her split from Kody, 54, in November 2021 after 27 years of spiritual marriage. “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

After embracing her single status for over one year, Christine confirmed in February that she was in a relationship.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she told her fans via her Instagram Stories on February 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

One week later, Christine announced that David, 59, was the new man in her life. After sharing that she “finally found the love of her life,” she added, “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath.”

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa,” the TV personality continued. “I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Courtesy of Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Christine and David quickly fell head over heels for each other and announced their engagement in April after two months of dating. “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” she wrote via Instagram. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day.”

Just weeks before they are set to tie the knot, Christine gushed about David in a heartfelt Instagram post on September 17. “I’m excited to be marrying [David Woolley], he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me,” she captioned a selfie of the pair, which included the hashtags “grateful,” “soulmate” and “no playing games.”

Christine’s fans clearly love her relationship with David and commented about how happy she seems under the post. “Living for all of this happy, free Christine. You’ve always deserved better,” one person wrote, referencing her past relationship with Kody.