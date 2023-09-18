Sister Wives star Christine Brown gushed about her relationship with soon-to-be husband, David Woolley, just weeks ahead of their wedding.

“I’m excited to be marrying [David Woolley], he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me,” Christine, 51, captioned a Sunday, September 17, Instagram selfie with her fiancé, adding the hashtags, “grateful,” “soulmate” and “no playing games.”

The mother of six – who is set to tie the knot with the David Woolley Drywall owner next month – has been subtly throwing shade at her ex-husband, Kody Brown, in recent weeks, often using comparisons to her new beau to get her point across.

“It’s really nice to be with someone who doesn’t have any ‘special requirements’ before we get married,” she captioned photos with her fiancé via Instagram just one week prior. “I love being loved for just being who I am. I Love you @david__woolley!”

Her pointed words were shared shortly after an episode of Sister Wives aired in which Kody, 54, noted that he “courted” Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. “Christine and Janelle both asked if they could be in the family,” he claimed.

“And with that ask, I had some special requirements that I wanted them to meet in order to come into the family and mainly that was there’ll be other wives, you’ve got to be committed to me,” Kody added.

Janelle Brown did not take kindly to Kody’s claims, saying that she and Christine didn’t “deserve less” than their fellow sister wives. “It’s improper for a man to be out chasing wives,” she said. “It’s generally a woman [that] approaches the family and says, ‘Look, I feel like I had a spiritual revelation that maybe I belong in your family.’ He now keeps saying Christine and I asked to be in the family and Robyn was invited.”

“Somehow because Christine and I asked, we deserve less [and] we should be happy with what we got?” Janelle, 54, continued. “It wasn’t like we were begging to be in the family. We simply asked, there was a courtship and then we all got married.”

Christine – who plans to take her new husband’s last name following their nuptials – met David on Stir.com in October 2022. After a whirlwind romance, the pair announced their engagement just six months later in April.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine told People on April 13. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”