Sister Wives star Christine Brown seemingly threw shade at her ex-husband, Kody Brown, while on her honeymoon at Disneyland with husband, David Woolley.

“I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma,” Christine, 51, wrote via Instagram alongside several photos of her and David, 59, at the theme park. “I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life.”

The reality star concluded the caption with several hashtags, including “embrace joy,” “karma,” “live your best life,” “love of my life,” “my king,” “Disneyland” and “vacation.”

Shortly after Christine shared the photos, fans rushed to the comments section to speculate that she was making a dig at Kody, 54, by mentioning “karma” in the caption. “I like the karma reference,” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “The Kody karma reference is golden!! Live your life girl. Happiness looks amazing on you!”

During the Sunday, October 15, episode of the TLC show, Kody slammed Christine for “feeding flames in a civil war” amid their split. “I think she’s got some terrible karma coming,” he added.

The latest episode of the Brown family’s reality show was filmed in early 2022, which was before Christine began dating David.

Christine and Kody spiritually wed in 1994, and she announced their split in November 2021 after 25 years together. “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the Cooking With Just Christine host wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

After embracing her single status for over one year, Christine revealed she was dating David in February. They announced their engagement two months later in April, and tied the knot on October 7.

“It’s fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have,” Christine told People following their nuptials in Moab, Utah. “I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

David added, “She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad. She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

While the pair has definitely had a whirlwind romance, Christine explained she could envision a future with David early on in their relationship.

“The first time I met David, I realized it was something super special. Even like … within next date or the one after, I realized he was it, and he was just it for me. I didn’t date anybody else after I went out with him on the first date,” she told the outlet. “He was very easy to fall in love with. And then after that it’s like, ‘Well, then let’s just go ahead and start our lives together.’ It seems like the most natural steps to do.”