Sister Wives star Christine Brown had something special up her sleeve when she reached out to husband Kody and his spouses, Janelle, Meri and Robyn Brown, to gather for an important meeting.

“So, we have almost the whole family together today via electronic devices for ‘this news about the property’, but I’m not going to give them news about the property. We have a surprise!” Christine, 49, teased in a sneak peek clip shared by TLC ahead of the Sunday, December 5, episode.

Little did they know that Christine and Kody’s daughter Mykelti Padron (née Brown) and her husband, Tony Padron, were preparing to share an exciting announcement with the group.

Robyn, 43, admitted she was hesitant about their big reunion at first, explaining her reasons in a confessional.

“Christine texted us and said she wants to talk to us all about the [Coyote Pass] property and have the kids involved and frankly, I don’t think that’s a great idea,” Robyn shared. “They talk over each other. They have a huge opinion. I don’t know, it should be fun.”

After everybody arrived, Christine unveiled a television screen hidden underneath a blanket. The group cheered when Mykelti and Tony greeted them virtually.

“They’re a great couple. They’re still crazy, full of fun, and exciting to be around. They bring the party, and I just love to visit them,” Christine said in a solo confessional, before Janelle, 52, chimed in, “I have a feeling … I have a feeling I know what this is about!”

The couple then lifted up a tiny pair of shoes to announce they were expecting their first child together, later revealed to be a baby girl. “Tony and I have something to tell you. We’re pregnant!” Mykelti shouted as their loved ones rejoiced.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram; Inset Courtesy of Mykelti/Instagram

“This will be our third grandchild,” Christine proudly told producers while discussing their polygamous brood. “Her being my biological daughter, maybe you think that it would mean something different, but it’s not. [Janelle and Kody’s daughter] Maddie has two [kids]. Axel and Evie are my grandkids … As a mom in [a] plural family, my kids are my kids even though all the kids are our kids but that grandkids are just straight up our grandkids. That’s just what it comes down to.”

While viewers watch Mykelti’s pregnancy journey unfold in season 16, she and Tony have since welcomed their daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, in April 2021.

Nearly seven months after the new addition to the Brown family, Christine announced she was splitting from Kody, 52. In October, In Touch confirmed the longtime TLC personality left Flagstaff, Arizona, and had moved back to Utah in a duplex, next to where daughters Mykelti and Aspyn live in the Beehive State.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.