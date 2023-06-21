Trash talking. Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown were reportedly spotted “talking smack” about former sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown during their work trip to Nashville.

“They were having a deep and animated conversation that lasted over three hours,” a witness told The U.S. Sun on Sunday, June 18, of the reality stars who were accompanied by Christine’s fiancé, David Woolley, and Maddie Brush (née Brown). “Everyone brought up Meri and Robyn as well, and it wasn’t in a positive light. You can tell they were all aggravated.”

The insider went on to say, “Christine seemed very heated while talking about Kody [Brown]. She mentioned he was stressing her out.”

“David even made a comment about meeting one of the sister wives – Meri or Robyn – ‘twice’ and she would ‘give him weird looks,” the source noted.

The TLC personalities were in the Music City for a Plexus convention as they explored the city including stops at the Grand Ole Opry and Broadway before getting dressed up for the black tie gala.

“Went to a @plexusworldwide black tie gala last night with some of my favorite people. I LOVE doing a home based business with my family!” Christine, 51, shared alongside a photo of the three ladies dressed to the nines.

“I had such a fun night with my queen. She even got me to wear a suit,” the David Woolley Drywall founder shared via his own profile.

Just hours ahead of their overheard conversation, the Cooking With Just Christine star took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her future husband for Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day [David],” she began, sharing a series of photos filled with happy memories on Sunday, June 18. “I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children and I love that you’ve shown that to my children as well.”

She continued, “You’re truly showing up, which is what is most important,” which many fans took as a dig at her ex-husband.

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the polygamous patriarch, 54, “isn’t happy” that his and Christine’s youngest daughter, Truely, is living with her and David in their new 4,200 square foot home in Lehi, Utah.

“Kody isn’t happy about his daughter moving in with a strange man,” the source revealed on June 7, adding, “It’s essentially just about control. Kody will find anything to pick about because he no longer has control over Christine.”