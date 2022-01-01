No one to kiss at midnight? Sister Wives star Christine Brown celebrated New Year’s Eve 2022 with five of her kids as well as former sister wife Janelle Brown‘s son, as she rang in her first NYE as single woman following her split from husband Kody Brown.

“Here’s hoping that the new year brings lots of new and exciting opportunities in our lives. Happy New Year!” Christine, 49, captioned a photo of her with five out of six of her children — whom she shares with Kody, 52 — via Instagram on Saturday, January 1. She posed with daughter Mykelti, 25, son Paedon, 23, daughter Ysabel, 18, Truely, 11, and Aspyn, 26, as well as Janelle’s son Hunter, 24.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine’s 20-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn, was the only one of her kids missing from the photo. The mom of six turned off the ability for followers to leave a comment on the post, seemingly to avoid fans weighing in on her celebrations with her kids.

As fans know, the festivities would have gone against her estranged husband’s strict rules amid the coronavirus pandemic — and the protocol has caused major tension between the polygamous family, as shown on season 16 of their hit TLC reality TV series.

The Browns — which also includes Christine’s former sister wives Meri Brown and Robyn Brown — have been experiencing a divide amid the pandemic as they have differing views on how best to keep their family safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19 amongst their family of 23. They have not gathered as a family to celebrate birthdays and holidays for nine months since the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020, except for a few outdoor get togethers.

As his wives placed pressure on him to figure out how their family can spend the 2020 holidays together, Kody printed out his guidelines for them to follow, which are the same rules that Robyn’s nanny follows which allows her to visit Robyn’s home. The rules include changing clothes when arriving home from errands, not allowing out of state visitors or visitors from other households, and wiping mail and groceries or products purchased with alcohol wipes before bringing them into the home.

Robyn, 43, and Meri, 50, were on board with Kody’s rules, but Janelle, 52 and Christine were not. Christine was the most vocal about the guidelines, and she expressed her frustration over the fact that Kody allowed the nanny to visit Robyn’s home but not her own children.

“What is the nanny and her husband doing that makes it so they can come over? ‘Cause when I’m home, I do exactly what I should, yet my girls can’t see their siblings,” she vented in her confession on the December 26 episode. “What does the nanny do?”

It seems Kody’s guidance for his family amid the pandemic is part of the reason that led to his split from Christine. She announced she was leaving Kody after 27 years of marriage in November 2020.