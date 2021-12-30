Not following protocol? Sister Wives star Janelle Brown may have ignored the strict rules her husband, Kody Brown, put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to have her kids join her for Christmas.

“Had almost all of my kids home for Christmas,” Janelle, 52, captioned a photo of herself alongside five of her six children with Kody, 52.

The couple’s sons, Logan, Hunter, Garrison and Gabriel, as well as their daughter Savannah, spent the holiday with their mom. Kody and Janelle’s eldest daughter, Madison, was not present.

Janelle Brown/Instagram

The happy holiday reunion seemingly comes after the patriarch of the family, who has 18 children in all, outlined rules to help the family stay safe during the pandemic during the December 26 episode. Kody informed his wives that should they not follow his rules, which Janelle dubbed the “10 billion commandments of Kody,” he would not visit their households.

One of those rules prohibited visitors who did not live in the household, including children who do not live at home. While Meri Brown and Robyn Brown didn’t mind following the rules if it meant Kody would visit them, both Janelle and Christine Brown, who announced she left Kody in November, felt the guidelines went too far.

Many of their older children agreed.

“I’m tired of it,” Gabriel, 20, said in a tense teaser clip of the January 2, episode of Sister Wives, shared by Hollywood Life, in which Janelle and her children are trying to organize their holiday plans. “[His rules are] literally ruining our family.”

“Dad can do his bulls–t and we’ll do ours,” he added.

In the clip, Janelle realized there was a stalemate between Kody and their children.

“I mean, my kids, my boys, and Kody, they’re in these very opposite camps and there’s no give and take,” Janelle said. “It’s just talk, talk, talk, try to convince. … That’s it. I’ve been trying for nine months to get us to find some sort of middle ground, and there is no give on either side.”

As for Christine, 49, she previously threatened to “leave” Kody on the December 26 episode if he would not allow the family to be together for the holidays. She has since relocated from Arizona back to Utah.

“I do like my independence. I really do,” Christine said in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, January 2, episode. “When Kody’s around, it’s fine. We do have a tendency to have more fun when he’s not there though.”