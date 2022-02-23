No runway? No worries! Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared photos of her youngest daughter, Truely, putting on a fashion show in the backyard wearing an outfit that’s completely recyclable.

Posting a series of photos of Truely, 11, wearing what appears to be a plastic tarp on Tuesday, February 22, Christine, 49, wrote in the caption, “Truely designed her ‘wedding dress’ from clear plastic and insisted on a bridal photo shoot.”

Though Truely was “barefoot” and “in the snow” for her shoot, she seemed to have no trouble strutting her stuff on the frozen ground. In addition to the photos, Christine added the hashtags in the caption: “Classic,” “Wedding Photos,” “Goofball,” “Things Kids Do,” “Blessed Mom” and “Recycling.”

Christine’s impromptu photo shoot of her daughter comes just one day after TLC announced that she’d be hosting her own digital series following season 16 of Sister Wives‘ finale.

However, fans hoping for more family drama might be a bit disappointed as her new show is all about her culinary abilities. “A taste of something new! Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday here [on Instagram] and on TLC.com,” the network revealed on Sunday, February 20, posting a teaser preview of the mom of six showing off her skills in the kitchen.

In January, Christine, who shares Truely with ex-husband Kody Brown, announced that she and her daughter would be hitting the road together in a mom-daughter trip to Arizona and North Carolina.

“Road trip to Flagstaff with this adorable kid! Truely and I will be in Flagstaff until Saturday, then we’re going to visit [my] kids in North Carolina,” Christine told her fans, revealing her plan to return to Utah around January 22. “Crazy. Long. Trip. But FULL of FAMILY TIME!!”

From photo shoots to road trips, Christine and Truely have no shortage of fun adventures together.

In Touch previously confirmed that Christine moved into a Utah duplex in October 2021, describing herself as a “single woman” in the deed for her new abode that appears to be a rental after selling her former home in Flagstaff.

Scroll through the photos below to see all the cute photos of the 11-year-old modeling her plastic “wedding dress” out in the cold.