‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Reveals Who Was Invited to Her Wedding With David Woolley

Christine Brown dished about her wedding to David Woolley during part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell all-special on Sunday, December 17. She confirmed that Kody Brown, Robyn Brown and their kids were not invited to the nuptials. She also revealed that Meri Brown did not make the guest list.

However, Meri, 52, and Kody’s child, Leon Brown, and their wife, Audrey, were invited, along with “some of Kody’s siblings.” Kody, 54, has five sisters and four brothers.

Meri admitted to being “OK” with being left off the guest list because she did not want to “bring complex emotions” to Christine, 51, and David’s big day. The lovebirds tied the knot on October 7 after less than a year together (they met at the end of 2022 and went public with their relationship in February).

Christine previously admitted that she didn’t maintain a relationship with Meri or Robyn, 45, after her split from Kody in 2021. However, she has stayed friendly with Janelle Brown, who was in attendance at the wedding.

“I’ll continue to be amiable when we’re together,” Christine said in a November interview with Us Weekly. “I have kids that have a good relationship with Robyn, and that’s great. But no, [I do] not personally [talk to her]. I don’t know what [Meri’s] doing, personally. I don’t talk with Meri either. I don’t have a relationship with Meri.”

Meri and Janelle, 54, have also ended their relationships with Kody, leaving Robyn as the only wife still married to the TLC star. The two legally wed in 2014 so he could adopt her children from a previous relationship. During the tell-all special, Kody said that he has no interest in adding another wife to the family and Robyn admitted that she “doesn’t know how [it] works” to be in a monogamous relationship.

Meanwhile, David, 59, made his official Sister Wives debut during the December 17 episode. He gushed over Christine and called her “the whole package” while discussing their relationship on camera for the first time.

Despite not being invited to the wedding, Meri said she was “excited” for Christine and David. She also confirmed that David “seemed nice” when she briefly met him. Kody had a chance to meet David, too, and said he thinks the business owner is a “good match” for Christine. He also revealed that Robyn spent more time talking to David than he did and said she described him as “very sweet.”