Sister Wives star Robyn Brown showed love to Christine Brown after their “queen wife” conversation stirred up some old emotions on the show.

“I was glad Christine was willing to speak with me,” Robyn, 42, tweeted in praise of Christine, 48, as a new season 15 episode aired on Sunday, March 7.

I was glad Christine was willing to speak with me. I know it is hard to talk about vulnerable things but it is important to do if you want to have a stronger relationship. — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) March 8, 2021

“I know it is hard to talk about vulnerable things, but it is important to do if you want to have a stronger relationship,” the mom of five added. Robyn said she is aware that Christine “has a time limit when it comes to conversations,” and because of that factor, she knows “to not push her too long.”

“This conversation was a longer one, and I appreciate that she took the time to communicate with me. I learned a lot about what she is thinking,” Robyn concluded.

During Sunday’s episode, Christine was very forthcoming about feeling out of place in her plural marriage with husband Kody Brown. “I’m sure everybody hates me all the time,” she said while out at lunch with Kody, Meri, Janelle and Robyn, adding that it made her skeptical about accepting invites. “And then, when we get together for family gatherings, I’m like, ‘Why would I want to go? Because it’s just going to be a hostile environment, and no one there even likes me.'”

Robyn and Christine also agreed that it can be tricky to figure out how to conduct themselves in each other’s homes, noting they are “sharing the role of mother constantly.”

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“You sort of almost step down just a little,” Robyn said about going into someone else’s abode. “She’s like, queen wife,” Christine said. “Well, kind of,” added Robyn. “Kind of. But it is. She gets final say,” Christine doubled down, noting she sometimes felt like a “basement wife” who isn’t as much of a priority.

Meri even sounded off about the term herself, saying she didn’t like the negative perception surrounding it. “When my sister wives come into my home or when I go into their home, I don’t think it has anything to do with who’s queen wife — it has to do with that this is their home and I’m going to respect your space,” she noted.

Robyn, who was the last wife to join the brood, later kept it real about the “ups and downs” she and Christine had over the years in a solo confessional.

“There’s times when we have gotten along really well, and there’s times that plural marriage has reared its ugly head and jealousy kind of reigns,” the TLC star shared. “And so, sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not so great, and we just kind of go with the flow with that.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.