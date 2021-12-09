While Sister Wives‘ Meri Brown is Kody Brown‘s first wife, she surprisingly doesn’t have the highest net worth out of the cast. However, since first appearing on television in 2010, the reality TV star has earned herself a healthy living. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meri’s net worth is $400,000. To learn more about how she makes her money, keep reading.

She Stars on Sister Wives

Meri has appeared on the TLC show since it first premiered in September 2010. While the show’s dynamics and relationships have changed over the years, she can depend on that check from the network.

How much Meri is paid isn’t entirely clear.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” Business Insider reported. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

However, reality producer Terence Michael has estimated that reality families earn about 10 percent of a show’s per-episode budget. TLC is said to spend anywhere between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode on its shows, which means the Browns take in $25,000 to $40,000. That amount would have to be split between the family members — and Kody does have 18 children between his wives and ex-wife Christine Brown.

It has also been reported that due to low ratings, the family took a pay cut to keep the show on the air.

She Owns a Bed and Breakfast

Besides appearing on reality TV, Meri is a business owner. Meri runs a cute bed and breakfast called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah. The show documents Meri buying back the home that her great-great-grandparents had built and transforming it into an inn. While it is unknown how much she earns from owning and running the B&B, there are four rooms available, ranging from $125 to $155. It also has multiple five-star reviews.

According to Heavy, her humble little in is “one of Utah’s most successful B&Bs.”

Meri also sells merchandise for the inn, ranging from a $13 dishtowel to a $55 crystal grid.

She’s a LuLaRoe Ambassador

While it’s not known what percentage Meri collects from selling LuLaRoe products, it is known that LuLaRoe requires consultants to make above $12,000 per month for six months in an eight-month period to qualify for a cruise offered to the company’s top consultants, as of 2018. In 2019, Meri and costar Christine went on a cruise, which means they both made at least $72,000 for the company.