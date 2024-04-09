Sister Wives star Christine Brown may not be a Brown for long! The TLC personality hinted she’s in the process of changing her last name after marrying David Woolley in 2023.

“So easy getting my name changed!” Christine, 51, told her followers via Instagram during a Tuesday, April 9, “Car Confession.” In the short clip, she gushed about “how easy” the process was to change her name with an appointment.

“You know, it’s amazing what you can get appointments for and get them done so fast,” the reality TV star explained. “My driver’s license, my name change and everything … So easy with social security for an appointment. It was amazing.”

Christine’s name change comes exactly six months after tying the knot with David in October 2023. David marked the TLC alum’s first public relationship since her split from Kody Brown in November 2021. Their nuptials were documented in a special titled Christine and David’s Wedding, which debuted on TLC in January.

While Christine remains “Christine Brown” on Instagram, in the past, she spoke publicly about her plans to drop her famous surname.

“I will change it legally to Christine Woolley, but I’ll still be known as Christine Brown, just because I’ve been Christine Brown for 14 years, you know?” Christine told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023. “But no, it will be Christine Woolley, definitely.”

Christine introduced her relationship with the David Woolley Drywall owner to fans in February 2023. The news came one week after the mom of six asked her followers for advice on how to tackle the online dating world.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” she announced during an Instagram Story “Car Confession.” “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

Their relationship progressed quickly and the pair announced their engagement just two months later.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” Christine captioned a loved-up photo with David in April 2023. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!” she added, with the hashtags “new world,” “soulmates,” and “love of my life.”

Christine later admitted that within one month of meeting David in person, she was already looking at wedding dresses, telling ET that they just “synced up.”

“I had no idea it felt like this or would feel like this. It really is a dream come true,” she told the publication. “It’s amazing. It’s like we just kind of moved in side-by-side with each other and just continued moving on in our life, but we’re doing everything that the other person wanted to do but never did. So we travel so much and try so many new things and we have so many more kids now.”

Kody, 55, remains married to Robyn Brown after his splits from Meri Brown and Janelle Brown.